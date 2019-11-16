Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €30.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.40 ($34.19).

ETR DEQ opened at €27.10 ($31.51) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 52-week high of €28.48 ($33.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.54 and a 200-day moving average of €25.60.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

