B. Riley Upgrades Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$195.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.48 million.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.