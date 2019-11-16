B. Riley Comments on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.62) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.79). B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of DRNA opened at $19.30 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $534,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,742 shares of company stock worth $1,158,108. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 479,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

