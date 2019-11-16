Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Imperial Capital

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its target price hoisted by Imperial Capital from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAXN. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

AAXN stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. 722,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.74, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 54.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

