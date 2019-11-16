AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 9,583.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AxoGen by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AxoGen by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

