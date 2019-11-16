AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of AxoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
