Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00008884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,058,160 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.