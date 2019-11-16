Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDR shares. Cowen lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Swann lowered Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Avedro in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avedro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avedro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Avedro stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Avedro has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Avedro had a negative return on equity of 162.76% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avedro will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Avedro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Avedro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Avedro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avedro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Avedro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

