Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE AGR remained flat at $$48.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 302,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 9.32%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

