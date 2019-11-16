AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.23.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $214.53. 362,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.47. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

