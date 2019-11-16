AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cfra upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.84.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 236,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $3,736,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,376 shares of company stock worth $10,653,546 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AutoNation by 13.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 112,284 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.