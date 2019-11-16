Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.31.

ALV traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,894. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

