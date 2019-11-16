Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 149,200 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a negative return on equity of 138.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Audioeye will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Audioeye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley set a $9.80 target price on shares of Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

