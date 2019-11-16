aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup set a $4.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.38.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,314 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

