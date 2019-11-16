aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup set a $4.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,845,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,314 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.
