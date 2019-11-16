Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $300.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.40 million and the lowest is $294.10 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $308.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,481 shares of company stock valued at $957,106. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

