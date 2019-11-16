Asian Fintech (AFIN) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $50,466.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00237585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.01452579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034720 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00143355 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

