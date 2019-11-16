Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AINC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashford from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ashford and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,625.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc sold 393,077 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $11,792,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ashford by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashford by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ashford by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $22.25 on Friday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.34 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

