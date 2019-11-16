Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.38. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,343,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 167,458 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.