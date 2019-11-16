Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 10337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arvinas by 276.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

