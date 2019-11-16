Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.21% and a negative net margin of 660.52%.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

ARDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw set a $15.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

