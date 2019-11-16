Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after acquiring an additional 148,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,382,000 after buying an additional 563,338 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Argo Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,739,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Argo Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 366,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ARGO traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. 216,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

