Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 199,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

