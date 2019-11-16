Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,435,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,817,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,349,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 1,994,915 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 901,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. 232,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,431. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

