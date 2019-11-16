Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $974.29 million, a PE ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.54. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

