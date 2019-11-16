Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $974.29 million, a PE ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.54. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
