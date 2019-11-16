Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 176.81% and a negative net margin of 65,833.33%.

FUV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Arcimoto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

