Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,337,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

