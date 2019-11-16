Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.32.

AMAT stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. 28,337,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

