Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company remains focused on improving its product line, value-added services, initiatives to drive operational excellence and cost savings. Also, it has been steadily strengthening inorganic growth trajectory on acquisitions. Further, the company expects to continue generating strong cash flow, which will work in its favor. Moreover, it remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments. However, end-market challenges, especially in fluid power technology, pose a concern. These along with inflation woes, and higher selling, distribution and administrative expenses might continue to adversely impact operating margin going forward. Headwinds from high debt levels & international operations might hurt Applied Industrial.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,485. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

