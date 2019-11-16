Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.59, but opened at $5.18. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 11,845 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 221.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,284.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 75,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William W. Montgomery bought 400,000 shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,630,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 481,678 shares of company stock valued at $503,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.