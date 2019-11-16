Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $265.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,924,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,032,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its 200-day moving average is $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $265.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

