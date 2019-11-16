Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $200,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $265.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $265.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

