Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $265.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $265.78. The company has a market cap of $1,163.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

