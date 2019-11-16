APIS (APIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,820.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, APIS has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. APIS has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $13,820.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001549 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,962,097,230 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

