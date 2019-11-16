Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 6.3%

Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA)’s share price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.55, approximately 849,116 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,506,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APHA shares. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aphria from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aphria from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.47.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

