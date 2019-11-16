Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 994,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 51.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 56,770 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,324,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.43 million, a P/E ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

