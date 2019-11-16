AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

