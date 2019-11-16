Analysts Set Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) PT at $38.25

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 14,800 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $562,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock worth $6,113,365. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

