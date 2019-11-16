Analysts Set Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) PT at $15.00

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 target price on Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.
NYSE NVGS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 175,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $620.85 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.96.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.
