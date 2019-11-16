Analysts Set Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) PT at $15.00

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

NVGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 target price on Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get Navigator alerts:

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.75. 175,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $620.85 million, a PE ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Navigator has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 400,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 350,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 140,897 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Emancipation Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 82,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.