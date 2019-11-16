Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) Target Price at $9.00

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 513,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,084. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 243,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

