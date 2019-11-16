Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Target Price at $233.67

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. 154,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

