Analysts Set Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Target Price at GBX 601.57

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 595.13 ($7.78).

MGGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec downgraded Meggitt to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 679 ($8.87) to GBX 736 ($9.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of LON:MGGT traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 628.80 ($8.22). 1,415,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. Meggitt has a one year low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 646.60 ($8.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 621.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 574.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

