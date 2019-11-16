Analysts Set Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) PT at $7.06

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 5,214,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $519.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.