Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$24.29

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARE traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.80. 177,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$16.62 and a 12-month high of C$21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.73.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.