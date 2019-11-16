Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

RPD stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $53.42. 345,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,375 shares of company stock worth $4,452,498. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

