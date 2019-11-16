Analysts Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of USAC stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 158,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $775,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 14,124,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

