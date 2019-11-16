Analysts Anticipate United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) will post sales of $211.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.60 million. United Insurance reported sales of $193.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year sales of $815.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.90 million to $821.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $890.70 million, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $891.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 4.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Insurance from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other United Insurance news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 15,564 shares of company stock worth $159,862 in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 116.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,279,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIHC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,213. United Insurance has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $554.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

