Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post $25.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $88.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $92.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.80 million, with estimates ranging from $107.57 million to $163.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.