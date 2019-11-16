Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.47 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to post $25.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $19.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $88.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.72 million to $92.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.80 million, with estimates ranging from $107.57 million to $163.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.