Analysts Anticipate Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after acquiring an additional 768,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

