Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.49. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $69.19. 10,678,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,080,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $291.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

