Analysts Anticipate Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:BWEN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,456. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

