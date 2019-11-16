Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (AMHCU)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition (AMHCU) expects to raise $100 million in an IPO on Wednesday, November 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $125 million.

BMO Capital Markets and SVB Leerink acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” While we may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, we intend to focus on industries that complement our management team’s background, and to capitalize on the ability of our management team to identify and acquire a business, focusing on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe. In particular, we intend to prioritize companies in the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors where our management team has extensive experience. “.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, Fl 40 New York, NY 10036, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 823-1900.

